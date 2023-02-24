PFF's Spielberger: Compensation would be 'tricky' for potential Aaron Rodgers trade
PFF's Brad Spielberger discusses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade.
PFF's Brad Spielberger discusses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trade.
The Ravens have stayed quiet regarding the offers that previously have been made to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has not been quiet, directly or indirectly leaking bits and pieces of the negotiations to the media. On Friday’s First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that Jackson’s camp reached out with some specific information. First, [more]
Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he recently revealed the team he'd like to play for.
Bruce Arians isn’t one to mince words or pull punches. The former Tampa Bay head coach who gave up the job 17 days after quarterback Tom Brady ended a 40-day retirement, and who continued to work for the team in 2022, has a theory on why the team struggled last season. Recently appearing on The [more]
Stephen A. Smith ripped Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on First Take and it was beautiful.
Robert Woods sent a 1-word tweet after being released by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.
With mountains of cash and the No. 1 pick, the Bears have to win the offseason. Here's eight moves Ryan Poles should make to ensure they come out on top.
Four quarterbacks go in the top seven of Charles McDonald's latest mock draft, the last before the combine delivers us a ton of new information.
Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors in his lone season with the Rams.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who speaks openly and proudly about his Catholic faith, is spending a week in silent prayer at a California abbey to begin the Lenten season.
The Eagles safety wasn’t penalized for the hit, but the NFL fined him after the Super Bowl.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Follow live scores and updates as the controversial breakaway competition returns for its second season
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent four days in darkness. It’s now time for him to shed some light on his future. Although the new league year doesn’t begin until March 15, the Packers and any interested teams need to know what Rodgers is doing, so that alternative plans can be made. The Packers don’t need [more]
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.
The Cowboys have announced their full coaching staff for the 2023 season. It features several significant changes from last season, including the previously reported move of Brian Schottenheimer from a consultant role to offensive coordinator. Head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the team’s offensive plays, however. The Cowboys have also moved Jeff Blasko to [more]
Last April, Bruce Arians executed what was supposed to have been a smooth handoff of the head-coaching baton to Todd Bowles. The baton ended up bouncing around on the track. In the aftermath of a sub-.500 season that wouldn’t have resulted in a playoff berth if the Buccaneers weren’t assigned to the worst division in [more]
The poor quality of the playing field at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona remains a topic of discussion in the NFL, and one player who was on the field the last time the Super Bowl was played in Arizona says it was an issue in that game, too. But former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, [more]
Panthers assistant head coach Duce Staley explained why he decided to return to the Carolinas after spending the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions.
With his return to Rutgers, the Chiefs running back proved Thomas Wolfe wrong.