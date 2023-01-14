PFF's Sam Monson discusses top storylines heading into Super Wild Card Weekend matchups
Pro Football Focus lead analyst Sam Monson discusses the top storylines heading into the Super Wild Card Weekend matchups of the 2022 NFL playoffs.
USA Today Sports host Tony Anderson traveled to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati as the Bengals took on the Ravens, in quest of the answers.
Former Chicago Bear star Roquan Smith made the NFL's All-Pro first team for the first time in his career after being traded to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to stream TNF games on Prime Video.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll released this week. See how the coaches voted.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
The Seahawks organization donated generously to the Lions to thank Detroit for beating Green Bay and earning Seattle a playoff spot
With Mike Williams (back injury) now ruled out for the Chargers' playoff opener at Jacksonville, the franchise is under scrutiny for handling of the roster.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.