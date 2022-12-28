PFF's Renner: Kenny Pickett playing 'well beyond his years' in terms of turnover management
PFF Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Here's the Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17.
The Chargers have turned in a practice report on Wednesday, but it is not based on what happened during an actual practice. It’s an estimation because the Chargers will not be getting on the field a couple of days after beating the Colts in Indianapolis. They’ll presumably get back to work on Thursday before facing [more]
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is making a big change at quarterback for the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season.
On Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones applied an illegal low block to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. The officials inexplicably didn’t throw a flag. The NFL officially will fine Jones more $11,139. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the situation on Wednesday. Question: “Do you have any issue with anything he did on that play?” [more]
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley defended Los Angeles safety Derwin James for a vicious hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin.
Rob Gronkowski isn’t coming back this season despite interest from the Buccaneers. He may or may not return in 2023, reuniting with Tom Brady wherever the quarterback ends up. Gronkowski remains a free agent and currently is enjoying a second retirement. “I don’t really have an itch to go back. I’m sure if I did [more]
The Cardinals will go back to quarterback Colt McCoy on Sunday. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said today that McCoy has been cleared to return from a concussion and should be good to go this week against the Falcons. “He’s doing well. Looks like he’ll start this week. He cleared the concussion protocol and looks good,” [more]
Rob Gronkowski revealed who started the 'Gronk Spike'
The Las Vegas Raiders announced they are benching Derek Carr and starting QB Jarrett Stidham for their Week 17 matchup against the 49ers.
Earlier this week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t rule out benching quarterback Derek Carr for (checks online depth chart) Jarrett Stidham. “I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position, in terms of the team,” McDaniels told when asked by reporters about the possibility of having Carr take [more]
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
With nothing on the line, Doug Pederson will play his starters in Week 17.
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
NFL Network's Dan Hanzus has the 49ers as the league's No. 1 team in his latest Power Rankings -- along with a perfect, yet frightening, analogy.
The 49ers began the week preparing to face Derek Carr on Sunday. They found out before the start of the first practice of Week 17 that Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders. Stidham, whom the Raiders claimed in a trade with the Patriots after Josh McDaniels became the team’s head coach, has never started [more]
Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.
Manning had plenty of college offers to choose from, including Georgia and Alabama, which were his other finalists.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
Josh Allen walks through the Bills' postgame antics after getting stuck in Chicago due to weather conditions. What did they do after the game? How did they get into the Barstool bar? What happened to their cars?