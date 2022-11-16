PFF's Renner: Dexter Lawrence's 2022 season unlike anything we've seen in a while
PFF's Renner: New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence's 2022 season is unlike anything we've seen in a while.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
Rafael Nadal's error-strewn performance saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Tom Brady starred in an ad for FTX with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
How legitimate of a candidate is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin?
Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.
NBA trade speculation surrounding LeBron James has returned with the Lakers' 3-10 start and the Suns are in the middle of it.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that face tough defenses against their position in Week 11. Set your roster accordingly if you start them. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Stewart-Haas Racing announced on Wednesday that Ryan Preece will join the organization in a full-time capacity to drive the No. 41 Ford Mustang in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 32-year-old Preece has most recently been a reserve driver for the team but will be brought into the full-time fold to compete for next […]
Here are the top free agents the Yankees should pursue during the 2022-23 offseason after re-signing Anthony Rizzo.
"I understand what they were trying to do when they changed some things, but I think like I said, they missed the mark."
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets allowing 153 points vs. the Kings.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
The Duke Blue Devils failed to take care of the basketball, turning it over a whopping 18 times, and shot poorly on 3-pointers in losing a top-10 showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks
Here are a few ways Patrick Mahomes’ newest weapon stood out against Jacksonville.
Eno Benjamin wasn't happy with his diminished role with the Arizona Cardinals and he didn't hide it, per sources. That's why he's an ex-Cardinal.