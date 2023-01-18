PFF's Renner: Cowboys are 'the scariest team in the NFC' when at full strength
PFF's Mike Renner: Dallas Cowboys are 'the scariest team in the NFC' when at full strength.
PFF's Mike Renner: Dallas Cowboys are 'the scariest team in the NFC' when at full strength.
The Colts' 2022 rookie class did not impress ESPN all that much.
The union for Southwest’s flight instructors approved its contract, while the union for the facilities maintenance technicians voted on a tentative agreement.
The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday. Stephen Curry praised the Biden/Harris administration for working to bring imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner home from Russian captivity and took a subtle jab at a former U.S. president. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers addressed his future with the Packers in an interview with Pat McAfee. Plus, The Rush noticed Andrew Wiggins didn’t seem as excited about the White House visit as other Warriors players… and we think we know why.
Prescott, who threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions this season, was tasked with leading the Cowboys to their first road playoff win in 30 years and first win over Tom Brady ever. Here's how he met the moment,
What do the Cowboys do with a kicker who suddenly couldn't kick? Dallas is in some uncharted waters with Brett Maher.
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach turned NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
The Patriots' offensive coordinator search has begun in earnest. Here's a running list of every candidate who has already interviewed for New England's OC or is expected to meet with the team in the coming days.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.
LaDainian Tomlinson. Derrick Henry. Big names have been drafted with picks accrued from trading out of the No. 1 spot. Of course, the Bears would have to hit on those — and it's not like teams that trade up haven't benefited, either.