PFF's Renner: Cowboys are 'the scariest team in the NFC' when at full strength

The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday. Stephen Curry praised the Biden/Harris administration for working to bring imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner home from Russian captivity and took a subtle jab at a former U.S. president. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers addressed his future with the Packers in an interview with Pat McAfee. Plus, The Rush noticed Andrew Wiggins didn’t seem as excited about the White House visit as other Warriors players… and we think we know why.