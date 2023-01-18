PFF's Renner: 49ers have 'far and away the best' skill-position crop in NFL
PFF's Mike Renner says the San Francisco 49ers have "far and away the best" skill-position crop in NFL.
The 2023 NFL playoffs are finally here and this Divisional Round weekend NBC and Peacock have got you covered as Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, this Saturday, Janaury 21. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kickoff
Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth to exude excitement about returning to the Ducks in 2023 and how explain how he plans to build on Oregon's 10-win 2022 season.
The union for Southwest’s flight instructors approved its contract, while the union for the facilities maintenance technicians voted on a tentative agreement.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t saying if Ed Donatell will return as defensive coordinator for the 2023 season. O’Connell was asked today if Donatell will be back and didn’t answer, instead saying that right now he’s in “evaluation mode” with both his players and his assistant coaches, and that the evaluation will be “ongoing” [more]
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
Ran Carthon's time in San Francisco has been an eventful one, and indicates a number of trends that could transfer to his job as Tennessee Titans GM.
Pro Football Focus named two free agents for the Rams to target this offseason – one on offense and one on defense
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach turned NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
