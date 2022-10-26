PFF's Mike Renner: Surging Seahawks players in 2022
PFF's Mike Renner joins "NFL Now" and discusses surging Seattle Seahawks players in 2022.
PFF's Mike Renner joins "NFL Now" and discusses surging Seattle Seahawks players in 2022.
The Vikings offense will be one to watch this week coming off the bye week
Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is back on the team’s active roster as he prepares to return to his first game action in more than a year. Gates broke both the tibia and fibula in his left leg in September of 2021 and has had seven surgeries during a long and difficult recovery process, according [more]
Here's a quick rundown of today's moves.
Five stocks that have recently hiked their dividend are: HUBB, MSEX, MWA, V and ROL.
NFL Week 8 television maps are out and if you're in blue, you'll get the New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks on your local FOX station.
The Eagles are still looking to get better.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Elliot played for much of 2021 with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. This injury should mean a bigger load for Tony Pollard.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
After seeing a viral video of a special needs teen on social media, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons reached out and made contact with the family to offer help.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who face tough matchups in Week 8. These players may tank your fantasy score so stack your roster accordingly. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday:
College football experts Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg break down the hottest dumpster fires by conference in this week's College Football Fix podcast.