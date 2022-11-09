PFF's Mike Renner: I'm fully aboard Justin Fields hype train moving forward
The Bears have unlocked a new element of their offense with Justin Fields' athleticism, and he's on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards.
There is some good news as interim head coach Jeff Saturday begins his first practice week with the Colts. According to multiple reporters, running back Jonathan Taylor has returned to practice and was on the field for Wednesday’s session. Taylor missed the Week Nine loss to New England with an ankle injury. Taylor has not [more]
Bears LB Matt Adams returned to practice on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to return from IR.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
Breiden Fehoko is a proven run defender.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
This is the beef that never ends.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
Ja Morant tried to get in Jayson Tatum's head late in Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game, but the C's star responded with the perfect rebuttal involving his young son Deuce.
Would Patrice Bergeron ever leave the Bruins? There's one city he might consider playing in if the opportunity arose.
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
Who is the best fit for Auburn? "The Godfather of College Football Recruiting" shares his top picks.
Obviously that was a dig at former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who preferred to improvise rather than stick to the script.
Lauri Markkanen, who is playing the best basketball of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, looked inward when asked about his past struggles with the Bulls.