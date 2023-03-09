PFF's Mike Renner: Colts are 'perfect fit' for Anthony Richardson
PFF's Mike Renner says the Indianapolis Colts are "perfect fit" for quarterback Anthony Richardson.
PFF's Mike Renner says the Indianapolis Colts are "perfect fit" for quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Bears tight end Cole Kmet joked about expectations for the team's No. 1 draft pick haul.
NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Myles Simmons debated which team is most likely to trade up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared new photos of his body transformation on Thursday as he continues his rehab.
With free agency right around the corner, Bears insider Josh Schrock makes his priority list for Ryan Poles and gives out predictions for how the Bears fill their many needs.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
The Jets will be releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year next week
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023. Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the [more]
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Here are results of a fan survey on which free agents the Eagles should keep or let go, with Martin Frank's analysis:
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Bears have an interesting offseason ahead.
McIlroy’s hopes of returning to world number one took a hit in the first round
A month ago, Adam Thielen acknowledged that the Vikings might be moving on from him entering 2023 given his large cap hit. As the new league year approaches, that’s looking a little more likely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Thursday that there’s a “real possibility” the Vikings will “part ways” with Thielen in the coming [more]