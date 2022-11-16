PFF's Mike Renner: 2022 Mahomes is the best Mahomes we've seen since 2019
PFF's Mike Renner: 2022 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best Mahomes we've seen since 2019.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Jackson State football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one touchdown pass away from setting the program's single-season record.
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players that face tough defenses against their position in Week 11. Set your roster accordingly if you start them. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
The #Chiefs have released their latest "unofficial" depth chart ahead of Week 11 vs. the #Chargers.
USC is the lone one-loss team in the Pac-12 and could face three top-20 opponents to end the season. Would three wins be enough to make the playoff?
The Big Ten East is a showdown between Ohio State and Michigan. But in the West it's a wild finish to find out which school earns a trip to Indy.
Eno Benjamin wasn't happy with his diminished role with the Arizona Cardinals and he didn't hide it, per sources. That's why he's an ex-Cardinal.