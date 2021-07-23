PFF's George Chahrouri projects win totals for Cowboys, Steelers, Chiefs
Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri projects win totals for NFL teams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri projects win totals for NFL teams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
News came earlier Friday that Cole Popovich no longer is on the Patriots’ coaching staff. Multiple reports since have confirmed the reason is related to the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Giardi of NFL Media noted that Popovich was “masked up during the spring sessions.” All Tier-1 employees, which includes coaches, are required by the NFL to [more]
Cody Bellinger is hitting 0-for-27 against San Francisco with 11 strikeouts so far this season.
George Kliavkoff made it clear that his conference wasn't looking to expand, though he'd be open to sales pitches.
Las Vegas usually knows what’s going on. On Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas reportedly thinks it knows what he’ll be doing next week. Via Bill Huber of SI.com, multiple sports books believe Rodgers will announce his retirement before Wednesday’s initial practice of training camp. Per Huber, Westgate Superbook has “closed all its NFC North markets, including [more]
This would be great for basketball, terrible for football.
Jaylon Johnson said some throws Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields made in training camp confirmed what they had heard.
With Michael Thomas set to miss a few months, could the Saints call the Browns about a receiver trade?
Add Davante Adams to Aaron Rodgers when it comes to troubled times in Green Bay
One source put forth a humorous analogy on the Big 12's challenge: “It’s like a shopping mall lost their two anchor stores, and the rest of the stores are trying to figure out how to stay open.”
After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills [more]
The Maryland Terrapins just trolled the heck out of the Texas Longhorns.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their rings for their Super Bowl 55 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
Watch Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their main event at BKFC 19.
Do you think this would be a good move by the Big Ten?
With conference realignment talk swirling, Nebraska and the Big Ten are keep close eyes on what happens next.
For years, Tom Brady has said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next ring. He’s gotten his next ring. And it’s a monster. “They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers. “This is by far the most [more]
Yahoo Sports Senior College Football Reporter Pete Thamel explains Texas and Oklahoma’s plans to exit the Big 12 and join the SEC in the coming days. The move will have ripple effects felt throughout the college athletics landscape, and the conference TV deals will be something to watch going forward.
The first round of the NHL draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and there already was activity hours before it began.
Kendrick Green will never be Maurkice Pouncey.
Dave Roberts and the Dodgers were adamant a controversial missed call cost them a win Thursday night against the Giants.