PFF's George Chahrouri previews QBs heading into Week 2
Bryan Bulaga started at right tackle for the Chargers in Week One, but he won’t be there against the Cowboys this weekend. Bulaga won’t be there for at least two more games beyond this week’s contest as well. The Chargers placed Bulaga on injured reserve on Friday due to the groin and back injuries that [more]
Eagles safety Rodney McLeod has been ruled out for Week 2 against the 49ers. By Dave Zangaro
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
Derek Carr is handing out bulletin board material this week.
The 49ers lost running back Raheem Mostert for the rest of the season to a knee injury and that means the backfield will have a different makeup this weekend than it did in Week One. It will include third-round pick Trey Sermon. Sermon was a healthy scratch in the opener, but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite starts and sits for Week 2. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
This week we're backing the Browns and Packers to cover big numbers against lesser opponents with bounce-back wins.
Taylor Heinicke's grit and determination, qualities that have made him a favorite with players and coaches, was on full display in Washington's win.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
From Justin Fields' first TD pass to a wild finish, here are our bold predictions for Bears vs. Bengals.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
Liz Loza & Dalton Del Don preview the 49ers traveling east to the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the thirteen other games on Sunday's slate.
“I like being aggressive, and I have a highly competitive side,” says Brooklyn Harker of Chapel Hill High School in North Carolina.
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 9 Florida in the headline game in college football this weekend. Our experts make their game picks and predictions for Week 3.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) The Chargers bring their 1-0 record into their home opener against the Cowboys at 1:25 p.m.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's was in a fairly cheerful mood during his press conference Friday morning, and two answers got the attention of one of his former players.
Dak Prescott proved he’s healthy while setting a prolific passing record against Tampa Bay, but it’s actually part of a troubling trend under Mike McCarthy. Here’s why.
One of the key members of that peak Seattle squad was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who served as the ultimate alpha in a locker room full of them.
Toney currently has minus-2 career receiving yards. You, yes, you have more receiving yards than a first-round pick.