PFF's Conor McQuiston explains formula in determing Top 10 head coaches in NFL 'GMFB'
PFF's Conor McQuiston explains formula in determing Top 10 head coaches in NFL This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
PFF's Conor McQuiston explains formula in determing Top 10 head coaches in NFL This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Touchdown Wire names New York Giants QB Daniel Jones one of four quarterbacks who absolutely must improve in 2022.
Jonathan Allen knows Carson Wentz's reputation, but so far, what Allen is seeing from the QB doesn't match what people say about him.
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills ranked as the worst starting quarterback in the AFC according to CBS Sports.
McIlroy backs PGA Tour ban for Saudi rebels as crisis deepens Oliver Brown: Golf's 'festival of greed' is a soulless exercise in avarice 'Commentary propaganda and confusing graphics undermine LIV debut' Bryson DeChambeau confirmed as new LIV Golfer, after Telegraph reported it earlier this week
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, whether he intends to or not, continues to maintain one of the biggest mysteries in the NFL. He’s eligible for a massive second contract, the Ravens are ready to give him one, but he won’t engage them in negotiations. Meanwhile, he’s boycotting offseason workouts for the first time in his career. [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick played for nine teams over 17 seasons, so he has seen a lot of great quarterbacks. Here's what he admires about Peyton Manning.
The New York Giants canceled practice after holding a team meeting on Thursday, wrapping up a mandatory three-day minicamp. The organization fired general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge following a 4-13 record last season. Former Buffalo assistant general manager Joe Schoen was hired to replace Gettleman.
Two players had to be separated at practice, a veteran Cowboy is lost for the season, plus the latest on the Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Brees is officially out after one season at NBC.
Kliff Kingsbury went 0-2 against the Rams at Sean McVay's wedding 😂
Hunter Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a big two-year contract extension.
Follow all the action from the first event of the Saudi-funded breakaway series in St Albans
The fan was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment.
Jayda Coleman made a pair of spectacular catches in the WCWS and a fan had the best seat in the stadium.
Maurice Jones-Drew doesn't believe New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor is the best defensive player ever. Or even the second-best.
This offseason alone, the Rams paid Stafford, Donald, Kupp, Robinson and Wagner. Where are they getting all this money from?
“He's a great player,” receiver Tre Nixon said. “Just on the field watching him, he's making tremendous strides, for sure.”
Aaron Rodgers was in Green Bay for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week and that meant Jordan Love didn’t get to run the first team offense the way he has throughout the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program. Love will get more chances to do that this summer, but he’ll be locked to the [more]
Brownson juggles roles as assistant receivers coach and chief of staff this season, will also direct U.S. women's national tackle team in Finland
Notes from Thursday's Detroit Lions minicamp session on Jared Goff, UDFAs, punt return fun, an unexpected safety standout and more