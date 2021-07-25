PFF on why Ravens should pursue Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones

PFF puts Ravens as potential landing spot for Cardinals' Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2021 NFL season will be the last year Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is under his rookie contract before the 24-year-old is due a contract extension. As a result, the team could be looking to make one last home-run addition before things get tight under the salary cap.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones has requested a trade. The 31-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his contract and Jones is set to become a free agent next year.

Fowler further reveals that the Cardinals have no interest in trading Jones. However, should the veteran edge rusher force his way out of Arizona with a hold out during training camp, PFF writes that the Ravens are an ideal landing spot. Jones would be a one-year rental without a contract extension and he has a 2021 cap hit of $20.8 million.

PFF understands that the Ravens spent their second of two first-round picks on an edge rusher already in Penn State's Odafe Oweh, but with Jackson entering the last year of his rookie contract adding someone like Jones to an already-strong defense could further solidify a Super Bowl contender.

Jones is coming off torn biceps injury that ended his 2020 season, but as PFF states he's a top-20 pass rusher in the league when healthy.