PFF: Why Josh Allen gives the Bills reason for optimism in 2024

Josh Allen gives the Buffalo Bills plenty of hope as long as he’s lining up under center.

Pro Football Focus agrees, but adds more context to their reason why.

PFF went team-by-team and noted every club’s “reason for optimism” in 2024. Naturally, Allen was part of the equation.

The added nugget from PFF is the belief that Allen can “elevate” those around him on offense.

That should be music to the Bills’ ears… because it’s exactly what the team will likely need. Buffalo used their top draft pick this offseason on Keon Coleman, but the losses in the receiver room outweigh the gains.

Enter Allen to pick up the slack–Hopefully.

PFF’s breakdown on Allen and the Bills can be found below:

Josh Allen can elevate his supporting cast Josh Allen is unquestionably one of the best quarterbacks in football. His physical skills are unique, even in an era of athletic quarterbacks. He led the NFL in overall grade and big-time throws last season. Despite the loss of Stefon Diggs and the perception of constant chaos in Buffalo, Allen is the main reason the Bills win games. The demise of his supporting cast is greatly exaggerated. While losing Diggs hurts, he did not have a 90-yard game after Week 6 last season. The offense became more balanced and the target share became more of a meritocracy as the campaign progressed. The combination of James Cook, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Dalton Kincaid and rookies Keon Coleman and Ray Davis will be fully capable of winning the AFC East with Allen leading the charge.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire