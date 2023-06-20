PFF: Where Chargers’ Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack rank among EDGEs ahead of 2023 season

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema released his top edge defenders ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and the Chargers were represented by Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who checked in the top 15.

Bosa landed in the Tier 1 category and was No. 6 overall.

Bosa won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022, as he led the league in pressures (90), finished third in pass rush win percentage (21%), and was stout versus the run (82.6 run defense grade while missing zero tackles as a run defender).

Bosa missed most of the 2022 season after suffering a groin tear that required surgery. His absence was largely felt as the Bolts struggled to generate a pass rush and stop the run on the perimeter.

Mack, on the other hand, was in Tier 3 and was slotted as the No. 13 overall EDGE.

Mack has declined the past two years from his elite days, as his pass rush win percentage decreased from 14.4% in 2021 to just 11.0% in 2022 while his run-defense grades went from 64.7 to 61.3. Nonetheless, a healthy Bosa and more depth on the Chargers defensive line should enable him to find more success in 2023.

During the first two games of last season, Bosa and Mack were wreaking havoc, as they combined for 5.5 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures, and 13 hurries.

If Bosa can stay healthy, the dynamic duo should return to form and wreak havoc in opposing offense’s backfields.

