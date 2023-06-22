PFF unsurprisingly ranks Titans WRs among worst in NFL

To be perfectly honest, it would be hard for me to sit here and pretend like I’m a strong believer in the Tennessee Titans’ wide receivers room as currently constructed.

Outside of Treylon Burks’ obvious talent and promise, it really is hard to give anybody else the benefit of the doubt considering Tennessee only has one wide receiver on its roster who has a 500-yard season on their resume.

That lack of history of production is why it’s not really much of a surprise to see the Titans ranked so low on in the wide receiver rankings of Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema.

The PFF analyst has Tennessee’s receiving corps. ranked No. 30 overall, stating the following:

Last season, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo was the Titans’ highest-graded receiver at 84.6. The next closest was Treylon Burks at 73.8. After that, it was not great. Kyle Phillips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the other two in the mix, but it feels like a passing group without a true identity beyond Burks just being a takeover player — basically hoping he can be A.J. Brown. And that is a tough ask.

Thankfully, help could be on the way if All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ends up signing with the Titans.

Hopkins’ addition would immediately take this group of receivers to the middle of the pack, which doesn’t sound like much but would present a significant improvement from where it currently is.

I don’t have much faith in anybody else in the WR room (for now), but I fully believe Treylon Burks is about to go bonkers in year 2 as long as he stays on the field#Titans pic.twitter.com/7vcTBenzBU — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) June 20, 2023

Throw in Derrick Henry’s usual production, paired with possible/expected second-year breakouts by Burks and Chig Okonkwo, and suddenly this entire offense looks a lot more intriguing on paper.

But until the D-Hop dream goes from a mere possibility to a reality, you really can’t blame anybody for being skeptical about the Titans’ wideouts.

