PFF has two Browns pass rushers in their top 32 heading into 2024

The Cleveland Browns defensive end group is one of the best and most deep of any team in the NFL heading into 2024. PFF seems to agree about the talent ranking of two of Cleveland’s rushers in the top 32 and the top 17. The defending NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, is number one on the list, while Za’Darius Smith is not far behind.

“Garrett was nothing short of sensational in 2023, with a league-best 94.7 pass-rush grade. What else is new? His 27.3% pass-rush win rate was one of the highest marks in PFF history.”

Garrett’s running made, and number two in Smith checks in at 17 on the list.

“You can’t just use the Myles Garrett effect as a way to brush off Smith’s 85.3 overall grade and 86.6 pass-rush grade in 2023, as he had nearly identical numbers the previous season in Minnesota, as well. The 31-year-old has posted back-to-back seasons with a pass-rush win rate above 18.0% after going through back surgery in 2021 missing all but one game that season.”

Then you can add Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright with the dynamic duo at the top and you get a ridiculously talented group of defensive ends. The Browns should be near the top in sacks and pressures again in 2024 under Jim Schwartz.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire