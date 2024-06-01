PFF’s Trevor Sikkema doesn’t have much faith in Vikings quarterback room

The Vikings quarterback room is full of questions and lots of hope, for some that simply isn’t proving to be enough going into the 2024 season. For one analyst at PFF, the idea of J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold isn’t that exciting.

Trevor Sikkema, their lead draft analyst, ranked every starting quarterback in the NFL heading into the new season. The Vikings duo of McCarthy and Darnold ranked 31st and 32 respectively.

“I don’t think McCarthy will be the starting quarterback right out of the gate, but a combination of Darnold and McCarthy for the 2024 season seems likely. Darnold has never finished a season with a passing grade above 67.0, but his past two were his highest. I am surprisingly excited to see Darnold get a shot as a starter this year. . .”

While the optimism is there, Darnold’s track record speaks for itself. He flashed some with the 49ers and Panthers, but he has forever seen ghosts going back to his Jets tenure.

As for J.J. McCarthy, you can never know what to expect when it comes to a rookie quarterback. The team says they are taking it slow as they get him working on some things so we aren’t sure when we will see him.

The skepticism is tough to hear but it is justified.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire