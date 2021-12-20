PFF’s top-performing Jaguars from Week 15 loss to Houston Texans

A frustrating season in Jacksonville just continues to get worse each week. With an interim head coach in Darrell Bevell, the Jags lost to fellow AFC bottom-feeder Houston on Sunday, dropping the team to 2-12 on the season and putting it in a position to pick first overall yet again in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jaguars’ roster deficiencies were on full display against a Texans team that is one of the worst in the league in both offense and defense. Despite that, Houston won by 14 points in what was one of the most disappointing performances of the whole season.

Still, there are positives sprinkled into the vast array of negatives each game, and this week’s contest was no different. With that being said, here were the best performers for Jacksonville this week, according to Pro Football Focus.

CB Tyson Campbell (92.4)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

After an off-game last week, Campbell was once again Jacksonville’s top player this week. He continues to be one of the team’s few bright spots, and he netted his second career interception on Sunday. He had an elite coverage grade at 92.5, and his tackling grade (78.1) was also solid as he made four stops with two pass breakups. He’s outplaying Shaquill Griffin right now, and he’s improved a lot as a rookie.

DT DaVon Hamilton (89.4)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Though it was Malcom Brown who had Jacksonville’s only sack, Hamilton follows shortly behind Campbell as the second-highest graded Jags player. That’s mostly thanks to an impressive 84.0 grade against the run, though he was also at 70.9 in terms of tackling. Houston didn’t find much success on the ground, and Hamilton had three tackles (one for loss) with a pass breakup.

DE Roy Robertson-Harris (81.5)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Robertson-Harris has been one of the quieter offseason additions, but he has been very consistently solid this year. Sunday’s game was no different, as he registered an 82.9 grade against the run with a solid 72.6 grade in tackling. He’s not making a massive impact in the pass rush, but he had five tackles against the Texans and graded similarly to Hamilton.

FS Andrew Wingard (79.5)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Wingard has been frequently maligned by the fanbase for playing reps almost exclusively over rookie Andre Cisco, but we got to see both players on the field Week 15, and the result was one of Wingard’s best games of the season. He had a 75.8 grade against the run, but his 71.6 coverage grade leaves a bit to be desired from a free safety. Still, Wingard led the team with nine tackles in this one and continues to have a better season than many expected.

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson (79.4)

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Chaisson rounds out the all-defense top five, and though his sophomore year hasn’t exactly gone to plan and he saw just 17 snaps on Sunday, he had one of his better performances of the season. He graded at 74.9 with regard to tackling, but the best aspect of his game was actually when he dropped back in coverage, grading at 78.8. He was below 70 when it comes to pass-rushing, and it makes one wonder if Chaisson could be suited for more off-ball looks rather than playing the same role as Josh Allen. He had just two tackles in this game.

