PFF’s top performing Jaguars in Week 17 loss to New England

Fans have to dig deep to find positives from Jacksonville’s Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. The team was demolished 50-10 in one of the worst losses in franchise history, and it now sits at 2-14 on the season. Still, the Jags were without a number of players on Sunday due to COVID-19, and they had to elevate several players from the practice squad for the game.

We saw a very different team, and while it was mostly something fans won’t want to see again, there were a few players who performed better than others. Here were the top five Jaguars players in Week 17, according to the grades from Pro Football Focus.

OT Walker Little (77.2)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With Cam Robinson out, Little made his second start of the season. He performed quite well once again as an offensive line that was missing three starters allowed just two sacks. He was just alright against the run, earning a 67.3 grade, but he was fantastic in pass blocking, grading out at 86.4. He’s looked good this year when given opportunities, and if he is a starting option at left tackle, it gives the Jags a lot more freedom in addressing the offensive line this offseason.

WR Laquon Treadwell (77.1)

AP Photo/Paul Connors

It’s not hard to stand out among this Jags receiving corps, but Laquon Treadwell is making a strong case to remain in the fold in 2022. He led the team in receiving again on Sunday with six catches for 87 yards, including a 40-yard grab that was one of the best plays quarterback Trevor Lawrence has made in a while. He earned a 74.9 grade in the pass game and earned the same grade for pass blocking. His run-blocking grade wasn’t nearly as high, but he continues to be one of the few impressive aspects of this offense.

TE Chris Manhertz (74.3)

AP Photo/Steven Senne

We continue our run of offensive players — which shouldn’t be surprising considering the defense allowed 50 points — with tight end Chris Manhertz. He didn’t see a lot of action as Luke Fickell made the start, but Manhertz blocking grades (especially an 80.6 grade in run blocking) helped overcome a 47.8 passing grade, as he was targeted once but made no catches.

CB Chris Claybrooks (73.9)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Claybrooks is the highest-rated defensive player, which may not be saying a lot considering the overall performance and the fact that he still graded in the low 70s, but it was a solid outing for a player who hasn’t had a very good season. He led the team in tackles and pass breakups, earning 82.3 and 73.1 grades in tackling and coverage, respectively. He wasn’t as good against the run, but it was still a decent game.

LB Shaquille Quarterman (69.5)

AP Photo/Steven Senne

We round out this list with another backup, but it’s one who could be playing himself into a bigger role next year. Quarterman hasn’t seen a lot of action this season, but he’s played very well when given the chance. He made six tackles as a rotational player on Sunday, earning a 79.0 tackling grade and 76.1 grade against the run. He needs to improve in coverage as well as rushing the passer, as he graded below 60 in both categories, but the fourth-round pick in 2020 is starting to come on.

