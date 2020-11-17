PFF’s Top-7 graded players on the Bills offense at bye

The Buffalo Bills have the next couple of days off as their 2020 bye week has emerged in Week 11.

Buffalo enters it with a 7-3 record and despite recent disappointments, the team has surprised many, both locally and nationally. Perhaps the most notable for some in terms of the latter is Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet has long been a lightning rod of attention for Bills fans, or at least in terms of quarterback Josh Allen it has. But thanks to the Bills’ strong play this season, even PFF had to acknowledge in their grades that Buffalo has got something good going on through 10 games.

But since the Bills don’t have an upcoming opponent to look forward to on Sunday, let’s take a look at their top-seven player grades so far this season via PFF, starting with the offense:

1. QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Current PFF grade: 84.4 NFL-wide ranking: No. 7 of 37 qualifying players

2. WR Cole Beasley

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Current PFF grade: 82.6 NFL-wide ranking: No. 8 of 125 qualifying players

3. WR Stefon Diggs

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Current PFF grade: 81.6 NFL-wide ranking: No. 11 of 125 qualifying players

4. OT Dion Dawkins

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Current PFF grade: 79.6 NFL-wide ranking: No. 18 of 77 qualifying players

5. OT Daryl Williams

Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Current PFF grade: 78.6 NFL-wide ranking: No. 19 of 125 qualifying players

6. OG Ike Boettger

Bills guard Ike Boettger. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Current PFF grade: 72.0 NFL-wide ranking: No. 15 of 83 qualifying players

7. RB Zack Moss

Bills rookie running back Zack Moss (Gannett photo)

Current PFF grade: 70.2 NFL-wide ranking: No. 25 of 65 qualifying players