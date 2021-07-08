PFF top 20 college coaches list puts Brian Kelly where?!?

I hesitated over whether I wanted to bring attention to something this ridiculous, but I gave in.

Pro Football Focus does many things well, let me get that out there to start.

One thing it doesn’t do well is rate the top college football coaches in the country.

PFF recently ranked the top 20 college football coaches, and Brian Kelly didn’t just miss the top five, he wasn’t included in the top 10.

Kelly checked in 12th, and here is what PFF had to say about the Fighting Irish head coach:

It feels like a long time ago, but Notre Dame had fallen on hard times after the dominant Lou Holtz era that spanned the late 80s and early 90s. Holtz won 76% of his games in South Bend. Bob Davie and Tyrone Willingham then went on to win only 58% of their games combined before Charlie Weis’ five years produced a 56% win rate. That’s not good enough at Notre Dame. Kelly has won 72% of his games with the Golden Domers to go along with an incredible four-year run at Cincinnati that saw him win 34 of 40 games, three years at Central Michigan where he produced the school’s first double-digit-win season since 1979 and a 118-52-2 mark with Grand Valley State that culminated in two Division II Championship titles.

OK, so we’re just looking at win percentages compared to the coaches just before each?

No. 12 isn’t bad, but some names ahead of Kelly really leave you scratching your head:

11. Jamey Chadwell - Coastal Carolina

Fresh off an 11-1 campaign at Coastal Carolina, checks in 11th overall. This isn't meant as a knock at Chadwell but how is what he's done at Coastal Carolina any different than what Kelly did at Central Michigan or Cincinnati? Kelly then went on to perform well at a big-time program, something Chadwell is yet to attempt.

9. Lance Leipold - Kansas

Leipold checking in ninth overall is laughable. How many times have we seen coaches have great success at Group of Five programs but struggle when they get to a Power Five conference? Leipold did great things at Buffalo, but are they worthy of making him one of college football's nine best?

8. Kyle Whittingham - Utah

No doubt Whittingham took what Urban Meyer started and excelled. He has kept Utah a strong program for nearly two decades now, but at what point does the standard rise and Whittingham start getting knocked for not winning the Pac-12?

7. Matt Campbell - Iowa State

Matt Campbell deserves a ton of praise for bringing Iowa State football to a level it has never been at, but, like Whittingham, at what point do you have to be the best in your conference, regardless of what your program was before your arrival?

6. Pat Fitzgerald - Northwestern

As is the theme with much of my knock of this list, it's not that any of these coaches aren't worthy of praise, but getting to the next level is again a question here. Chances are Northwestern will never have a better football coach than Pat Fitzgerald, but how much can we credit him for improving upon the past struggles of the program but not criticize that he's 0-8 all-time against Ohio State with the average margin of defeat being 28.2 points?

Other takeaways:

A few of my other takeaways from the list:

There aren't 12 better coaches nationally right now better than Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies have something cooking and should be considered a real threat in the SEC this fall.

Mack Brown at 10 had me a bit confused. I laughed a bit when he was hired, and admit I was wrong in what I thought he'd do there. He's done great a few years into his second run at North Carolina but has the gap between Clemson and the second-best team in the ACC closed since he arrived? Something to ponder.

The article makes the case for Kirby Smart being so-close to being a two-time national champion and cites fluke comebacks being the reason he isn't. Uhh, Smart played quite the roll in at least one of those flukes.

