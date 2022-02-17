PFF top-101 players: Bills’ Dion Dawkins clocks in at No. 74

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins came on strong in the later stages of the 2021 NFL season, helping change the fortunes of his team’s play in the trenches.

Dawkins did so well in that role, he was highlighted in Pro Football Focus‘ top-101 players of 2021 list. Overall, the left tackle for the Bills landed at No. 74 on the list created by the football analytics outlet.

Here’s how PFF broke down Dawkins’ season:

74. T DION DAWKINS, BUFFALO BILLS

2021 Snaps: 1,156 | 2021 PFF Grade: 83.5 There were a couple of ugly games in his season, but Dawkins had an excellent year overall for the Bills, playing more than 1,000 snaps in the regular season for the fourth straight year. He allowed 28 pressures from almost 800 pass-blocking snaps when including the playoffs and posted the best pass-blocking grade (82.8) of his career. PFF 101 Rank, 2020: 83

Digging deeper on Dawkins and PFF, the outlet specifically liked his game late in the year when the entire Buffalo O-line played better. Per their grading system, Dawkins was the best offensive tackle in football from Week 13 on.

The other impressive aspect about Dawkins has to do with the team. Signed to an extension through the 2024 season, Dawkins makes PFF’s top players list while being the 11th highest paid player at his position currently in the NFL. That’s a great deal for both sides.

Moving forward for Buffalo, Dawkins can be relied upon. It appears right tackle Spencer Brown can be, too.

The focus now shifts to improving the middle of the Bills’ offensive line. If the team can close that gap, it would push an offense led by quarterback Josh Allen to even higher levels.

A name to watch in the middle is Ryan Bates. He’s a restricted free agent and the Bills should be able to bring him back, but does he start? Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did tout Bates, and in the process, credited his play with helping Dawkins thrive.

“I think Dion played some of his best football with Bates next to him,” Beane said.

Story continues

Some interesting decisions to come for the Bills.

Related