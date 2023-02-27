PFF Top 101 lists only 3 Cowboys while 13 Eagles make the cut

In the big picture, the 2022 Cowboys were as good as- if not slightly better than- the 2021 iteration. They matched last year’s regular season record of 12-5, and they even advanced one spot further in the playoffs.

But individually speaking, Cowboys players didn’t impress the writers at Pro Football Focus nearly as much this season… and they certainly didn’t match up to the NFC champs.

The outlet has always seemed to have a love affair with Philly, and the Eagles’ league-best regular-season mark provided the perfect opportunity for PFF to stan hard with this year’s list.

Their annual Top 101 list came out last week, and while three Dallas standouts were included, that number represents a big dropoff from the year prior. Seven Cowboys players made the list in 2021.

But an absurd 13 Eagles players somehow made the cut in 2022; last season, no team had more than seven guys in the top 101.

Here’s a look at which Cowboys did make the Pro Football Focus 101, along with what the outlet had to say about their 2022 seasons. We’ve also included a few key takeaways about who isn’t on the list this year and a rundown of where all those Eagles fell… just to spark some healthy debate about whether they all actually deserve to be there.

5. LB Micah Parsons | PFF Grade: 91.6

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Parsons finished 10th on this list as a rookie in 2021, and he ends up the highest-ranked NFC player in 2022. Only Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones- who PFF named their Defensive Player of the Year- topped him. His final score of 91.6 is an improvement over his first-year grade of 89.7, signalling that Parsons is still ascending in his pro career. Writes Monson:

Story continues

“It’s worth remembering that this was Parsons’s first full-time season as an edge rusher. He was immediately one of the best in the game, dominating lesser opponents and beating some of the best tackles in the game for their first sacks allowed this season.”

49. RB Tony Pollard | PFF Grade: 89.5

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

For Pollard’s first time on this list, he’s in some exceptional company. Josh Jacobs, Nick Chubb, and Christian McCaffrey were the only running backs to place ahead of him (and Pollard’s overall grade of 89.5 was actually higher than McCaffrey’s). The Memphis man performed like a lead back in 2022, and he’s about to get paid like one… by either the Cowboys or someone else. PFF says:

“Dallas still couldn’t quite bring themselves to install Pollard as the true alpha back in their offense, but for the first time, he was given a far more even split with Ezekiel Elliott and continued to dramatically outperform the former fourth-overall pick. Pollard averaged 3.76 yards per carry after contact, breaking 51 tackles —18 more than Elliott on 40 fewer carries.”

50. WR CeeDee Lamb | PFF Grade: 86.3

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) eats Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) for a touchdown during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime.

Lamb placed 57th on the 2021 list when he still had Amari Cooper helping to split the defense’s attention away from him. But he finished his first season as the club’s unequivocal WR1 with an even better PFF grade, taking last year’s 84.9 to an 86.3 in 2022. His best season yet helped him to a Top-50 finish here, but it was a banner year for wide receivers across the league, as seven others finished ahead of him. PFF noted:

“Lamb ended up carrying Dallas’s passing attack almost single-handedly this season, producing 121 receptions, including the playoffs, with no other Dallas player notching more than 47. Lamb gained 2.39 yards per route run — late-season addition T.Y. Hilton was the only other receiver to generate more than 1.25.”

Zero Cowboys offensive linemen

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a win against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Four of the team’s five offensive linemen made this list one year ago. This season, it’s a big fat o-fer.

Nope, not even Zack Martin. Ranked the fourth-best player in the league last season, the eight-time Pro Bowler is completely absent from this year’s PFF101, despite starting all 17 games and earning his sixth first-team All-Pro nod.

Martin, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, and Connor Williams all made the 101 last season. This year, of course, Smith was hurt for much of the campaign. And Collins and Williams played elsewhere, though Williams still holds down the No. 98 slot on the list after his first season in Miami.

Overall, the Cowboys offensive line was arguably better in 2022 than in 2021. They allowed six fewer sacks, and they blocked for 179 additional rushing yards and nine more rushing touchdowns than the previous year.

Dak Prescott is M.I.A.

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Dak Prescott is also nowhere to be found.

In 81st place one year ago, his league-leading 15 interceptions (in just 12 games) were apparently sufficient to drop him off the list entirely in 2022. His 72.0 PFF score was well below that of the lowest-ranked quarterback to make the list, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, who earned a 77.4.

Nine quarterbacks in all were named to the PFF101.

13 Eagles make the list

Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) have words after a play in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl runners-up comprise 13 percent of this year’s list. (By way of comparison, the champion Chiefs have just seven… though they do boast three of the top four.)

9. OT Lane Johnson

17. C Jason Kelce

20. WR A.J. Brown

24. QB Jalen Hurts

36. DE Brandon Graham

38. LB Haason Reddick

47. OT Jordan Mailata

72. DT Javon Hargrave

79. LB T.J. Edwards

80. TE Dallas Goedert

82. DE Josh Sweat

84. CB Darius Slay

89. CB James Bradberry

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire