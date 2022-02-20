PFF top-101: Bills’ Micah Hyde named 58th best player in NFL in 2021

The Buffalo Bills have had one of the best safety tandems in the NFL over the course of the past few seasons.

However, only once in the past, Micah Hyde in 2017 as a Pro Bowler, were either him or Jordan Poyer acknowledged for their talents.

That all changed in 2021.

Both Hyde and Poyer were named All-Pros. Now add another to the list.

Pro Football Focus named Hyde as the NFL’s 58th best overall player from this past season.

Here’s the breakdown from the football analytics outlet:

58. S MICAH HYDE, BUFFALO BILLS

2021 Snaps: 1,146 | 2021 PFF Grade: 83.8 Buffalo fielded arguably the league’s best defense this season but overachieved relative to the sum of individual performances of the players. One of the members of the unit who did play up to that No. 1 ranking was safety Micah Hyde, who continued his impressive run of play. Hyde recorded six picks and three pass breakups — including the playoffs — as well as 19 defensive stops and even nine total pressures on the blitz. PFF 101 Rank, 2020: unranked

Both Hyde and Poyer were all over the field in 2021. Throughout the year both played at an excellent level, but their best play came at the most important time.

Cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson deserve credit for filling in when Tre’Davious White went down. However, the elite safety pair played a massive role in the defensive backfield.

Considering how much of a mental and reactionary position safety is, the Bills could likely have a dominate pair in Hyde and Poyer for a few more years as well. They don’t look to be slowing down at all.

In addition to Hyde, others from Buffalo on their list were receiver Gabriel Davis at No. 93, offensive lineman Dion Dawkins landed at 74, and wideout Stefon Diggs taking the No. 68 position.

