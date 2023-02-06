PFF has the Titans selecting another Georgia OT in Round 1

The Tennessee Titans have a massive offseason ahead of themselves as they stand at a bit of a crossroads. After undergoing the first losing season under Mike Vrabel, the Titans will look to get things back on track in 2023.

To do so, Tennessee will have to make some tough choices over the next couple of months.

Arguably the biggest decision the team will have to make is trying to decide what they should do with their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Titans have obvious holes at wide receiver and along the offensive line, so barring the team trading up for a quarterback, that’s where most people expect them to go when they’re officially on the clock in a few months.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently released his latest mock draft and he has the Titans selecting the athletic offensive tackle out of Georgia, Broderick Jones.

Sikkema’s reasons for the selection are:

Things have fallen off hard in Tennessee, and the best way to get back on track is through the trenches. Jones is still raw as a prospect, as this past season was just his first as a starting left tackle. But he has the size at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, and he moves like a real athlete along the line of scrimmage. For as physically imposing as he looks, it was his pass protection that stood out this past year. He earned an 84.2 pass-blocking grade with zero sacks and only nine pressures allowed on 449 pass-blocking snaps.

Obviously, after what transpired with Isaiah Wilson, the last thing Titans fans want to see is a Georgia offensive tackle taken in Round 1, but as I’ve said before, scout the name on the back of the jersey, not the front.

Jones is a bona fide physical specimen at the tackle position. You could make a very strong argument that he has the highest ceiling amongst every offensive lineman in the draft.

The Georgia product isn’t the most technically-sound prospect at the moment, but there is no denying that his presence and talent would be welcomed in Tennessee.

