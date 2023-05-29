PFF tight end rankings: Where does Giants’ Darren Waller land?

The New York Giants traded for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller this offseason, a massive upgrade at the position for them and a much-needed weapon for quarterback Daniel Jones.

But Waller isn’t considered to be what he once was — a Pro Bowl-caliber seam buster who was an instant mismatch — due to recent injury issues.

Pro Football Focus has dropped Waller out go their top 10 tight ends this year, ranking him No. 11 overall.

A year ago, Waller ranked third on this list, but injuries continue to limit his ability to stay on the field and thus, his effectiveness on the field. After two seasons of 86.8-plus grades, Waller hasn’t landed above 74.5 as a receiver. If Waller can stay healthy, he’s one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

All of that is true and Waller does appear to be healthy, showing much prowess in the red zone and sufficient athleticism in drills thus far at the Giants’ OTAs.

“He’s a true pro,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He’s been really good for us in the meeting rooms. Gives good input. Good communicator. Has some leadership skills. He’s been a good guy to work with.”

Jones is also excited about working with Waller as well.

“You hear about most guys or you see them in the program and they’re listed at 6’6″, and they’re really like 6’4″ or 6’5″. He’s a true 6’6″. He’s a true 250, 260, and can fly, can run, can run all the routes. He’s just an impressive athlete. He’s just been locked in. You can tell it’s important to him. He’s put a lot of effort into learning the stuff and getting caught up. It’s been fun working with him,” he said.

Jones didn’t stop there.

“He can do a lot. He’s obviously a tough matchup for people, for defenses, with a guy who can run like that with that kind of size, and how you play him in man and how you account for him in zone coverages,” Jones said. “He definitely gives something for a defense to worry about or to game plan for, and we can move him around and put him in different spots. Just a super versatile player.”

