PFF’s tight end rankings: Chargers’ Hayden Hurst makes the cut

Even after upgrading the tight end position, the Chargers still don’t have a bonafide No. 1. However, one of the additions is worthy of being recognized among the top 32 in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus released their rankings and recognized Hayden Hurst as the No. 30 overall TE.

Hurst has bounced around the league the past four years and hopes to stay healthy in 2024 after missing the second half of 2023. After earning career highs in catches and yards in 2022, Hurst will look to bounce back in Los Angeles.

Hurst has been a bit of a journeyman. This will be his fifth team since entering the league in 2018. He was initially drafted by the Ravens, spending two years with them, two with the Falcons and a season apiece with the Bengals (2022) and Panthers (2023).

Hurst’s best season came with Atlanta, where he caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns — all career-highs.

When he played under offensive coordinator Greg Roman during his two-season stint with Baltimore, Hurst finished with his highest yards per reception marks of his career, 12.5 and 11.6, respectively.

While his fellow teammate Will Dissly will be used more as a blocker, the Chargers hope to get Hurst to produce in the passing department this season.

