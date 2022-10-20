PFF takes accountability for Quinnen Williams’ original Week 6 grade, now has highest defensive grade for week

One of the wackiest storylines from this week was Quinnen Williams initially getting such a low grade (64.5) from Pro Football Focus after his dominating performance against the Green Bay Packers, including two sacks. Fortunately, PFF does re-checks and cross-checking to make sure their grades are where they want them to be.

As a result, Williams now has a grade of 81.4 overall for Week 6, making him the highest-graded defensive player for the Jets for the week, beating out the 80.0 for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Give PFF a ton of credit for taking the feedback and going back and double-checking. They owned up to the low grade and their re-check balanced things out.

“We were wrong,” PFF noted. “We got it wrong. Simple as that. This was a badly reviewed grade by our standards.”

In the end, PFF got it right and wasn’t afraid to admit their mistake. Williams truly was the best player on the field Sunday. Not just for the Jets, but across the league as he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Good for Quinnen.

