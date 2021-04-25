PFF tabs a Vikings-fan-favorite draft prospect for 2021

Though the Vikings bring back both of their starting guards from 2020, the team could very well need to upgrade both spots in the upcoming NFL draft.

Minnesota struggled to protect the quarterback from the interior of the offensive line this past season. Starting left guard Dakota Dozier has re-signed, but he might just be a depth play at this point. There’s also Ezra Cleveland, the starting right guard from 2020, who the Vikings could move to left tackle with Riley Reiff’s departure.

So it makes sense that plenty of Vikings fans are looking at guards in NFL draft simulations. PFF has a draft simulation and the outlet reported that Illinois guard Kendrick Green has been a fan-favorite among Minnesota fans doing draft simulations.

Green is quick off the line and can pay multiple positions. He was listed at 6-4, 315 pounds in college. NFL.com currently has Green projected as a third-round pick. PFF gave Green a 93.6 zone blocking grade, so he fits with what the Vikings’ offensive line scheme in that sense.

Green could come in and start right away, especially if Mason Cole is not a starter at either of the guard spots. Although, there is a possibility that Minnesota would want more of a sure-fire bet at guard, so maybe the team opts to land one earlier in the draft.