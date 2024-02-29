PFF tabs Penn State EDGE as Buccaneers’ ideal pick for 2024 draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of different needs to address in the NFL draft, and there are a couple of different directions they can go.

Pro Football Focus recently released a list of team needs for all 32 NFL teams heading into draft season, along with their ideal pick. Writer Dalton Wasserman wrote that the Bucs could draft for best player available, and he recommended Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Here’s what he had to say about Tampa Bay’s potential draft needs?

The Buccaneers are truly in a “best player available” scenario. They massively overachieved last season and were the lowest-graded team to make the postseason. They have needs on the offensive line and across the board on defense. For now, we’ll take a swing on uber-talented pass rusher Chop Robinson here. The Bucs generally struggled to generate pressure without blitzing, so Robinson would add to Tampa Bay’s plethora of young defensive linemen. Looming over their draft situation, though, is Mike Evans’ contract situation. If he were to depart, wide receivers like Adonai Mitchell, Brian Thomas Jr. and Keon Coleman immediately become options to fill the void.

Robinson would indeed be a good get for the Bucs. He’s a bit unrefined, but he’s an explosive athlete with a high motor who can drop into coverage, much like head coach Todd Bowles may want. With development, he could serve as a nice piece alongside Yaya Diaby on the defensive line.

While PFF may have the Bucs as a team that could go with any position, EDGE and interior offensive line remain Tampa Bay’s two biggest needs heading into the 2024 offseason.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire