PFF tabs Chargers’ bounce-back candidate for 2024 season

The Chargers will be heavily relying on their running game this upcoming season, and running back J.K. Dobbins is one of the players who will be vital to its success.

Dobbins, who has been squandered by injuries in recent seasons, was named Pro Football Focus’ bounce-back candidate.

Dobbins was great in his two healthy seasons with the Ravens, earning rushing grades of at least 75.6 and averaging over 3.00 yards after contact per carry. However, he tore his Achilles just 12 snaps into last year and tore his ACL before even lacing up his cleats in a game in 2021. Jim Harbaugh’s philosophy in Ann Arbor was to run the damn ball, and with the Chargers’ receiving room still lacking any proven alpha presences, that should continue in Los Angeles. Dobbins might split carries initially with his former Baltimore teammate Gus Edwards, but his better explosiveness could lend itself to a strong year for the 25-year-old in a new home.

Injuries have severely limited Dobbins following an outstanding rookie season in 2020, when he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and totaled over 800 rushing yards. In total, he’s played in just nine games in the last three seasons.

Dobbins talked about how he’s healthy and ready to dispel the injury-prone narrative. I’d expect Gus Edwards to be the Chargers’ lead back early on and for Dobbins to be brought along slowly, but it wouldn’t be surprising to take over that role in due time.

If he can stay on the field, he will supply the offense with one of the most explosive backs, with a skill set that features good elusiveness and pass-catching ability.

