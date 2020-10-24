PFF suggests the Vikings trade … Mike Zimmer?

Minnesota has already sent Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore via trade, and with the way the Vikings’ season has been going, the team might not be done.

The Vikings are already pretty much out of contention at 1-5, capped off by a humiliating loss to the Falcons.

Now that the team is in its bye week, it might be time to reassess and see who it can ship off before the trade deadline. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger recently took a look at people the Vikings could ship off.

The usual suspects, such as Riley Reiff and Anthony Harris, inevitably came up. But Spielberger also suggested something pretty unique: trading Mike Zimmer. Here’s what he said:

“What if the Minnesota Vikings explored a trade for Mike Zimmer? The two teams he has an extensive history with — the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys — both could be interested given their current coaching situations. With both clubs potentially looking to sign Zimmer after the 2020 season, perhaps one realizes it shouldn’t wait until then to make a move. In a way, Zimmer’s recent extension probably helps facilitate this.”

While unlikely, Zimmer getting traded would help the Vikings acquire some assets for a coach that might not be here too many seasons down the road. I say do it for the right price.