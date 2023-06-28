PFF suggests the Saints mend fences between Joe Woods and one of his former players

There’s something New Orleans Saints fans and national analysts can agree on: the team’s pass-rush unit could use some more juice. So it makes sense to see Pro Football Focus advocating for the Saints to go get one of the top remaining free agents in Jadeveon Clowney. Here’s what PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote of the fit for the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clowney in New Orleans:

The Saints came close to adding Clowney a few years ago and circle back here to add a veteran opposite Cameron Jordan amid a lot of youth filling up the rest of the defensive line. The Saints used the No. 40 overall selection on Notre Dame edge defender Isaiah Foskey but still could stand to improve on the edge, with not much beyond veteran Jordan and the underrated Carl Granderson. Clowney is coming off a down year in the pass-rushing department, totaling only 29 pressures and two sacks, but a change of scenery could allow him to thrive again, similar to what happened in his first year in Cleveland. Clowney is one of the best run-defending edges in the NFL over the past decade and should benefit from a lot of talent around him.

There’s just one problem: Clowney’s poor performance came in a Browns defense run by Joe Woods, the same defensive coordinator now installed in New Orleans. Sure, the big difference is that this is really Dennis Allen’s defense (with Woods putting most of his attention on the secondary), but there isn’t great history between these two men.

Clowney didn’t criticize Woods by name so much as bemoan his role in Woods’ defense late in the 2022 season, noting that big changes were on the way in Cleveland and that “They might not be back — and I might.” Woods was dismissed after the season, as was defensive line coach Chris Kiffin. Clowney was released, too.

He aired more frustrations with Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot: “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning. Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am. … It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it.”

He accused the Browns coaching staff of playing favorites, saying they have “got their own guys, and I ain’t one of them, so it’s time for me to get my exit slip.”

In particular, Clowney disliked the shifting assignments that put Myles Garrett up against what he saw as weaker blockers, as was the case in a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that had Clowney moving to the right end spot against All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley. He bristled at the switch and refused to play on early downs, only going out on the field with the third-down defense or in obvious passing situations. Those public criticisms and actions led to Clowney being benched in the regular season finale.

Ironically, that would likely be Clowney’s role in New Orleans. Jordan plays the majority of snaps at left end (Clowney’s stated preference), with the 289-pound Tanoh Kpassagnon spelling him. Youngsters Foskey and Payton Turner will be competing for snaps behind Granderson at the right end spot (where Woods tried to play Clowney, and where he doesn’t want to be) as sub-275 pounders. There’s a role for a third-down pass-rush specialist, but probably not at Clowney’s asking price, and likely not in the same building as a coach he’s rebelled against before.

