PFF suggests Raiders should sign FA LB Dont’a Hightower before season starts

The Raiders have totally revamped their linebacker corps over the last year, bringing in veterans Denzel Perryman and Jayon Brown. They also selected Divine Deablo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the hope that he can be their starting weakside linebacker.

However, the Raiders could still use one more proven player in the linebacker corps. What they really need is someone who can help stop the run and occasionally offer some help as a blitzer.

That is why three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower has been linked to the Raiders for some time now.

In a recent article by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, he named one acquisition that each team should make before the start of the year. For the Raiders, that was signing Hightower. Here is what he had to say about the potential fit:

“Hightower, like Jamie Collins, is a player who could benefit from playing in a New England-style defense, and former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham is now heading Las Vegas’ unit. Hightower, 32, would probably be best used as an early-down run thumper or a situational blitzer at this point in his career.”

As Kyed mentioned, Hightower isn’t an every-down player at this stage in his career. But that is just fine for the Raiders as they are searching for additional depth and leadership in the locker room. This almost makes too much sense not to happen as both sides could greatly benefit from a deal before the season kicks off.

List