PFF suggests free agent that can help Bills offensive line

While playmakers are always the most sought after free agents from fans, the Buffalo Bills will always look to shore things up in the dirty places, too.

With NFL free agency opening in March, Pro Football Focus thinks that’s where the Bills should attack on offense when the market opens.

PFF named one pending free agent on offense that every NFL team should target in the coming weeks. For Buffalo, offensive lineman Ben Powers was the pick.

Overall, the football analytics outlet graded the Bills offensive line as only the 23rd best unit in the NFL last season. The eye test says that’s probably not far off. Buffalo can stand to improve in front of quarterback Josh Allen.

Powers could be a fit and PFF suggests swapping out Rodger Saffold to make it happen in terms of a starting spot. However, the finances will be the more difficult one to predict.

Powers is 26 and coming to the end of his rookie contract. He’s going to want to cash in. Meanwhile, Buffalo is approximately $20 million over the projected salary cap for next season.

General manager Brandon Beane might have a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to sign Powers or a similar player.

Regardless, here’s how PFF makes their case for Powers to the Bills:

The Bills don’t have many weaknesses on their offense and could benefit from another slot receiver addition after bringing back veteran Cole Beasley for the 2022 playoff run, but interior pressure on quarterback Josh Allen has caused some issues throughout the season, and Powers is an emerging young player who could help stabilize the unit. Buffalo brought aboard longtime veteran left guard Rodger Saffold this season, and while Saffold was a great player for a long time in this league, he earned a career-low 43.7 grade in his 13th NFL season at 34 years of age. Powers is coming off a career year in 2022, with his 86.5 pass-blocking grade the second-best mark among guards this season. Powers allowed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit during the regular season, playing in front of three different quarterbacks over the second half of the campaign. The 6-foot-4, 338-pound behemoth struggles a bit as a run blocker, but if he could do enough to get by in Baltimore, odds are he can hold up in the pass-happy Bills offense.

Story continues

Related

PFF: Khalil Shakir is a breakout candidate for the 2023 Bills Morning mock draft: CBS Sports sends Bills playmaker on offense Bills' Tremaine Edmunds named 17th best free agent by ESPN

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire