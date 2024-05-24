PFF suggests Colts sign a RB as ‘last offseason move’

Following the NFL draft, offseason rosters are pretty well set. However, with roster construction being a year-round job for GMs, PFF suggested one ‘last offseason move’ for each team, and for the Colts, they chose adding a running back.

Here was PFF’s reasoning behind that selection:

“Jonathan Taylor signed a multi-year contract extension with the Colts last season, keeping him in Indianapolis through the end of the 2026 season. Beyond him, the Colts have just 92 NFL carries on their roster, with 78 of those coming from Trey Sermon. An expanded role for Evan Hull, whom Indianapolis drafted in the fifth round in 2023, seems likely, but another veteran addition wouldn’t be a surprise.”

The backup running back role behind Jonathan Taylor will be up for grabs this summer. Over the years, with teams very conscious of the workload that they are putting on their top running backs, having a reliable secondary option as become increasingly important.

Last season, this was a role filled by Zack Moss, who totaled almost 800 yards and seven touchdowns. Moss would sign with Cincinnati during free agency.

Behind Taylor on the roster is Trey Sermon, Evan Hull, Tyler Goodson, Zavier Scott, and Trent Pennix.

Sermon would average 4.6 yards per rush on 35 attempts last season. Hull, a 2023 draft pick, missed almost the entire season due to injury but brings the pass-catching element to the backfield from his time in college at Northwestern.

Goodson showcased his playmaking abilities, averaging 6.7 yards per rush last season. Both Scott and Pennix – a 2024 undrafted rookie – don’t have any NFL experience.

The Colts have given themselves options when it comes to finding Taylor’s backup, but as PFF noted, this is an inexperienced group.

With six day-three picks in the draft, the Colts could have added competition at running back this offseason but chose to stick with the group they already had, which tells us that they are bullish on the depth behind Taylor.

“It was a solid year at the running back position,” said GM Chris Ballard about the draft class. “There wasn’t as much depth as usual at that position. But it is one that I think over time, between now and the season, and we like what we got.

“We got some young guys that came in, and Trey (Sermon) did a really good job when he came in and played for us last year. So we got some guys on the roster that we like. We get (Evan) Hull back. Hull’s healthy, we get him back, so we get to see what he can do and he showed us some good signs last year.”

With over $26 million in available cap space, the Colts have the means to make a free-agent addition, whether at running back or otherwise. Options are also limited, with Dalvin Cook, Joshua Kelly, Matt Breida, and Jerrick McKinnon a few of the remaining running backs who are unsigned.

It’s difficult to envision the Colts adding a running back. If there is a position or two that should still be on their radar, it is cornerback or safety, with unknowns around who will be starting and still some good options out there in free agency.

