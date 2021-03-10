PFF suggests Bills LB Matt Milano signs with Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills could soon have to face a reality: Life without Matt Milano.

The linebacker’s rookie contract is set to expire. According to reports, and to no surprise, Milano will test the free agent market when it opens on March 17. Pro Football Focus recently suggested a team that should be in the market for Milano and it’s the last team the Bills faced: the Kansas City Chiefs. The football analytics outlet pegged him as the “perfect fit” for KC.

Here’s why:

2020 team: Bills | Age entering 2021 season: 27 Milano is a very good coverage linebacker, and with the Chiefs holding leads in almost every game they play with Patrick Mahomes, these types of players are essential. While Milano does miss tackles in the run game, that’s not as important an aspect of the position right now. He had the NFL’s 12th-highest grade at linebacker in 2018, at 76.1, but his play has dropped over the last two years, when he’s graded at 65.6 and 54.5, respectively.

In 2020, Milano struggled in coverage. However, for most of his career when not battling with injuries, the former safety has been a great player in coverage… and to PFF’s point, even if his run defense isn’t perfect, opponents don’t run the ball much against the Chiefs.

But the Chiefs landing Milano might be tough. According to Spotrac, if the 2021 salary cap is $185 million, Kansas City is currently $18.5M over that figure. Spotrac also suggests Milano’s next contract could average $13.8M per year.

Milano to the Chiefs might be too much of an uphill battle.

