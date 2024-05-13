PFF suggests Bengals add veteran free agent at key area

The Cincinnati Bengals, after adding 10 draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents, figure to be pretty much done with roster additions before training camp.

Still, more depth at critical spots is something the team will continue to evaluate.

Gordon McGuinness at Pro Football Focus looked at one more move for each team after the draft and suggested the Bengals go after cornerback depth:

Cincinnati lost veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in free agency and will now rely on the continued emergence of Cam Taylor-Britt, who earned a 70.3 PFF coverage grade in 2023, and DJ Turner, who earned a 48.4 PFF coverage grade last season. A veteran addition at outside cornerback would be wise.

It’s certainly not a bad idea. The trio of Cam Taylor-Britt-DJ Turner-Mike Hilton could be the top three next year.

But former first-rounder Dax Hill has now changed positions to cornerback, so he could be in the mix inside or out and, at worst, the fourth corner. Hyped rookie Josh Newton will likely be the fourth or fifth.

Even then, having five-plus capable corners feels like a must these days, especially in the pass-happy AFC.

