PFF strikes out in latest 7-round mock draft for Bucs

We’re coming to the end of the 2024 NFL mock draft season, but the folks over at Pro Football Focus have given us one more seven-round projection to digest and dissect before the real thing goes down this week in Detroit.

This projection is a massive whiff for the Bucs across just about every pick, failing to hit on some of their biggest needs, and struggling to maximize value across the board.

In the first round, this mock has the Bucs spending the No. 26 overall pick on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, passing on Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson and Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson.

On Day 2, the Bucs spend their second-rounder on Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, addressing a position they don’t need to upgrade at the expense of multiple glaring needs elsewhere. Michigan linebacker Junior Colson went with the very next pick, and would have been a perfect fit. Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe, UConn guard Christian Haynes, and Rutgers cornerback Max Melton were also on the board, and would have been much better selections.

In the third round, Tampa Bay finally addresses their need for an edge rusher, but reaches for Clemson’s Xavier Thomas. Two offensive lineman were picked right afterward (Kansas’ Dominick Puni, Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran-Granger), either of which would have been a better value and filled a huge need. They make another luxury pick with their additional third-rounder, taking Michigan running back Blake Corum, spending another premium selection on a backup role player instead of a potential starter.

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo was a solid value in the fourth round, as was Washington State edge defender Brennan Jackson at the end of the sixth round. South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden is an intriguing seventh-rounder.

The Bucs need multiple upgrades in the starting lineup along the offensive line (center, left guard), so to see them go all seven rounds without picking a single offensive lineman was mind-boggling. Spending two of their four top-100 picks on a tight end and a running back while ignoring more important positions with bigger needs was equally disappointing.

To check out the full seven-round mock draft for all 32 teams at PFF, click here.

1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): QB Caleb Williams, USC

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

2. Washington Commanders: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

3. New England Patriots: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*4. Minnesota Vikings (from ARI): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

5. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

6. New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

7. Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*8. Jacksonville Jaguars (from ATL): WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

9. Chicago Bears: DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

10. New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*11. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*12. Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN): CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

13. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

14. New Orleans Saints: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

15. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

16. Seattle Seahawks: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*17. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

18. Cincinnati Bengals: OT JC Latham, Alabama

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

19. Los Angeles Rams: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Graham Barton, Duke

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

21. Miami Dolphins: DL Johnny Newton, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*22. Denver Broncos (from PHI): QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*23. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

24. Dallas Cowboys: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

25. Green Bay Packers: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*26. Kansas City Chiefs (from TB): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

28. Buffalo Bills: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

29. Detroit Lions: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*30. Las Vegas Raiders (from BAL): QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

31. San Francisco 49ers: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC): OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

33. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

34. New England Patriots: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

35. Arizona Cardinals: OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

36. Washington Commanders: EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

37. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

38. Tennessee Titans: OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG): WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI): OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

42. Houston Texans (from MIN): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

43. Atlanta Falcons: S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after…

Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*44. Baltimore Ravens (from LV): CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

46. Indianapolis Colts: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

47. New York Giants (from SEA): OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*48. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

49. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

52. Los Angeles Rams: DL Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*53. Denver Broncos (from PHI): CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

54. Cleveland Browns: DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

55. Miami Dolphins: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

56. Dallas Cowboys: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

58. Green Bay Packers: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

59. Houston Texans: DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

60. Buffalo Bills: S Javon Bullard, Georgia

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

61. Detroit Lions: DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

62. Baltimore Ravens: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

63. San Francisco 49ers: CB Max Melton, Rutgers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

64. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

65. Carolina Panthers: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

66. Arizona Cardinals: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

67. Washington Commanders: TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

68. New England Patriots: WR Ricky Pearsall Jr., Florida

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

69. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

70. New York Giants: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): RB Trey Benson, Florida State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

72. New York Jets: S Cole Bishop, Utah

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN): WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

74. Atlanta Falcons: CB D.J. James, Auburn

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

75. Chicago Bears: EDGE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

76. Denver Broncos: DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*77. Baltimore Ravens (from LV): OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA): CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Oct 14, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) celebrates during the…

Oct 14, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) celebrates during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) reacts after…

Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) reacts after tackling Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

80. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO): LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during…

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

82. Indianapolis Colts: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) catches the…

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) catches the football as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

83. Los Angeles Rams: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

85. Cleveland Browns: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

86. Houston Texans (from PHI): LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

87. Dallas Cowboys: DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

88. Green Bay Packers: OL Christian Haynes, UConn

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn (63) faces off…

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn (63) faces off against American offensive lineman Christian Jones of Texas (70) during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): DL Maason Smith, LSU

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET): CB Renardo Green, Florida State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

93. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

94. San Francisco 49ers: WR Brenden Rice, USC

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

*95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC): OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

96. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

97. Cincinnati Bengals: DL DeWayne Carter, Duke

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI): OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

99. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

100. Washington Commanders: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire