PFF strikes out in latest 7-round mock draft for Bucs
We’re coming to the end of the 2024 NFL mock draft season, but the folks over at Pro Football Focus have given us one more seven-round projection to digest and dissect before the real thing goes down this week in Detroit.
This projection is a massive whiff for the Bucs across just about every pick, failing to hit on some of their biggest needs, and struggling to maximize value across the board.
In the first round, this mock has the Bucs spending the No. 26 overall pick on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, passing on Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson and Penn State edge defender Chop Robinson.
On Day 2, the Bucs spend their second-rounder on Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, addressing a position they don’t need to upgrade at the expense of multiple glaring needs elsewhere. Michigan linebacker Junior Colson went with the very next pick, and would have been a perfect fit. Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe, UConn guard Christian Haynes, and Rutgers cornerback Max Melton were also on the board, and would have been much better selections.
In the third round, Tampa Bay finally addresses their need for an edge rusher, but reaches for Clemson’s Xavier Thomas. Two offensive lineman were picked right afterward (Kansas’ Dominick Puni, Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran-Granger), either of which would have been a better value and filled a huge need. They make another luxury pick with their additional third-rounder, taking Michigan running back Blake Corum, spending another premium selection on a backup role player instead of a potential starter.
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo was a solid value in the fourth round, as was Washington State edge defender Brennan Jackson at the end of the sixth round. South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden is an intriguing seventh-rounder.
The Bucs need multiple upgrades in the starting lineup along the offensive line (center, left guard), so to see them go all seven rounds without picking a single offensive lineman was mind-boggling. Spending two of their four top-100 picks on a tight end and a running back while ignoring more important positions with bigger needs was equally disappointing.
To check out the full seven-round mock draft for all 32 teams at PFF, click here.
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR): QB Caleb Williams, USC
2. Washington Commanders: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
3. New England Patriots: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
*4. Minnesota Vikings (from ARI): QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
5. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
6. New York Giants: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
7. Tennessee Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
*8. Jacksonville Jaguars (from ATL): WR Rome Odunze, Washington
9. Chicago Bears: DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
10. New York Jets: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
*11. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
*12. Philadelphia Eagles (from DEN): CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
13. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
14. New Orleans Saints: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
15. Indianapolis Colts: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
16. Seattle Seahawks: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
*17. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
18. Cincinnati Bengals: OT JC Latham, Alabama
19. Los Angeles Rams: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OL Graham Barton, Duke
21. Miami Dolphins: DL Johnny Newton, Illinois
*22. Denver Broncos (from PHI): QB Bo Nix, Oregon
*23. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN): WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
24. Dallas Cowboys: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
25. Green Bay Packers: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
*26. Kansas City Chiefs (from TB): WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
28. Buffalo Bills: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
29. Detroit Lions: EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
*30. Las Vegas Raiders (from BAL): QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
31. San Francisco 49ers: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
*32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC): OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
33. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
34. New England Patriots: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
35. Arizona Cardinals: OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
36. Washington Commanders: EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
37. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
38. Tennessee Titans: OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG): WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
40. Washington Commanders (from CHI): OT Patrick Paul, Houston
41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
42. Houston Texans (from MIN): CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
43. Atlanta Falcons: S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after…
Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
*44. Baltimore Ravens (from LV): CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
46. Indianapolis Colts: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
47. New York Giants (from SEA): OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
*48. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
49. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
52. Los Angeles Rams: DL Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
*53. Denver Broncos (from PHI): CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
54. Cleveland Browns: DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
55. Miami Dolphins: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
56. Dallas Cowboys: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Junior Colson, Michigan
58. Green Bay Packers: S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
59. Houston Texans: DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
60. Buffalo Bills: S Javon Bullard, Georgia
61. Detroit Lions: DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
62. Baltimore Ravens: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
63. San Francisco 49ers: CB Max Melton, Rutgers
64. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
65. Carolina Panthers: TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
66. Arizona Cardinals: WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
67. Washington Commanders: TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
68. New England Patriots: WR Ricky Pearsall Jr., Florida
69. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
70. New York Giants: CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): RB Trey Benson, Florida State
72. New York Jets: S Cole Bishop, Utah
73. Detroit Lions (from MIN): WR Devontez Walker, North Carolina
74. Atlanta Falcons: CB D.J. James, Auburn
75. Chicago Bears: EDGE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
76. Denver Broncos: DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)
*77. Baltimore Ravens (from LV): OL Dominick Puni, Kansas
78. Washington Commanders (from SEA): CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Oct 14, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) celebrates during the…
Oct 14, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (7) celebrates during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) reacts after…
Oct 14, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) reacts after tackling Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during the second quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
80. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO): LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during…
Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
82. Indianapolis Colts: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) catches the…
Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) catches the football as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
83. Los Angeles Rams: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
85. Cleveland Browns: WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
86. Houston Texans (from PHI): LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
87. Dallas Cowboys: DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
88. Green Bay Packers: OL Christian Haynes, UConn
Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn (63) faces off…
Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American offensive lineman Christian Haynes of Uconn (63) faces off against American offensive lineman Christian Jones of Texas (70) during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): DL Maason Smith, LSU
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET): CB Renardo Green, Florida State
93. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
94. San Francisco 49ers: WR Brenden Rice, USC
*95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC): OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
97. Cincinnati Bengals: DL DeWayne Carter, Duke
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI): OT Matt Goncalves, Pitt
99. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
100. Washington Commanders: WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
