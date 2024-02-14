PFF: Stefon Diggs’ five-highest graded games for the Bills in 2023

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had his highs and had his lows during the 2023 NFL season.

As the offseason rolls around, it appears that the wideout is going to see his name in some speculation and headlines again. Time will tell if he’s back in Buffalo when the 2024 season begins.

For now, let’s take an analytics look back at Diggs’ past season.

Here are Diggs’ five highest-graded games from Pro Football Focus during for the Bills in 2023:

5. Week 1: at New York Jets

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Grade: 75.5

Final score: 22-16 loss (OT)

4. Week 6: vs. New York Giants

(USAT)

Grade: 78.9

Final score: 14-9 win

3.Week 3: at Washington Commanders

(Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Grade: 84.4

Final score: 37-3 win

2. Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals

(USAT)

Grade: 86.4

Final score: 24-18 loss

1. Week 4: vs. Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Grade: 89.8

Final score: 48-20 win

