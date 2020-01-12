PFF stats show how dominant Nick Bosa was in 49ers' win vs. Vikings

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh always stresses the importance of the 49ers stopping the run on the early downs, then getting after the quarterback on third downs.

That's exactly what the 49ers did on Saturday.

And nobody did that better than rookie defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had an all-around dominant day in the 49ers' 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Bosa had three run stops on just seven snaps against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. As a pass-rusher, he had two sacks, one quarterback hit and four hurries. He even broke up a pass when he dropped into coverage.

Afterward, Bosa gave credit to the entire defense, which benefited from the returns of edge rusher Dee Ford, linebacker Kwon Alexander and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

"I knew getting Dee back and getting Kwon, Tartt, just having them on the field, it's a completely different energy," Bosa said. "It's the energy we had early in the year. It's really fun playing on a really good team, just knowing that every person around you is going to do their job really well. Makes it a lot easier for me."

Ford returned to action after seeing just four snaps of action in the final six weeks of the regular season. Ford had three total pressures -- one sack, one hit, one hurry -- in 17 pass-rush snaps, according to PFF.

The 49ers applied pressure to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on 17 of his 35 dropbacks (48.6 percent), according to PFF.

Alexander's return gave the 49ers more of an intangible lift than anything. Rookie Dre Greenlaw maintained his starting role and played well. Greenlaw forced a fumble and allowed just 26 receiving yards in coverage on his six targets, according to PFF.

Meanwhile, Alexander had one assisted tackle but missed two tackles.

Middle linebacker Fred Warner was targeted in pass coverage three times and allowed just 7 receiving yards.

Here are some other highlights from PFF's evaluation of the game:

--Nickelback K'Waun Williams allowed one catch on two targets for 7 yards while covering the slot receiver.

--Cornerback Richard Sherman allowed just one catch on three targets for 9 yards with an interception.

--Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne graded out as the 49ers' top offensive player. He had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Each of his three receptions went for a first down or TD.

--Center Ben Garland allowed no quarterback pressures and graded out well in the run game.

--Right tackle Mike McGlinchey posted the best run-blocking grade of his career.

--Left tackle Joe Staley did not allow a quarterback pressure on any of his 21 pass-blocking snaps.

--Running back Tevin Coleman had 22 rushing attempts for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He had a season-best 61 yards after contact. He tied a season-best with four forced missed tackles. Eight of his 22 carries resulted in a first down or TD.

