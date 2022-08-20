PFF stats back good preseason opener from Bills rookie Baylon Spector

In the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener, a lot of their 2022 NFL draft class impressed from top-to-bottom.

Sticking with the latter, among that grouping was Baylon Spector.

The linebacker who was Buffalo’s last selection at the recent draft in the seventh round had a positive outing. At the top, he had a game-high 10 tackles.

Spector was not perfect by any means. He was beat in coverage, but such things are expected from a Round 7 rookie.

What wasn’t expected was a sack that was waived off due to a penalty and other splash players near the line of scrimmage.

All things considered, some think the Bills might have gotten a diamond in the rough. It might be too soon for such claims, but if we’re staying focused on his first game, Spector even impressed Pro Football Focus.

Per their grading system, PFF said Spector had a tackling grade of 82.8 in Week 1 of the preseason. It was amongst the best marks the football analytics outlet handed out in the entire league.

Not a bad first day in the office:

Baylon Spector: 82.8 tackling grade against Indianapolis last week 2nd highest among all Linebackers from Week 1💥 pic.twitter.com/UutNPRLIds — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) August 16, 2022

