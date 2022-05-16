PFF has six Ohio State players as among tops at their positions for 2023 NFL draft

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times. When you follow a program like Ohio State, you are going to get to see a lot of players head off to the NFL. OSU is on the shortlist of programs that are a literal pipeline to the highest level of the game, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing up anytime soon.

And while the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, those that follow the draft are always looking ahead to the next one. One of those such sites is Pro Football Focus which has burst on the scene in the last few years.

It just so happens, that the folks at PFF have released its top players at each position looking forward to the draft in Kansas City next April. And yeah, there are six Buckeyes listed.

Here’s a look at all six Ohio State players and what Michael Renner says about each.

Quarterback, C.J. Stroud

Predicting every Big Ten football team's starting quarterback for 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What Renner Says

“Stroud has much better prototypical tools than Young and showed marked development in his first season as a starter. While he’s buoyed by three first-round wideouts, his arm talent stands out in its own right.”

Running Back, Miyan Williams

Ohio State moves up in latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) scores a rushing touchdown against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What Renner Says

“Unfortunately, Williams is still second fiddle to rising sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who’ll be a top-50 prospect when he declares. But that’s not because Williams is lacking talent. At 5-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Williams resembles a bowling ball when he’s knocking down defenses. He broke 31 tackles on 71 carries last year, and he possesses one filthy stiff arm.”

Wide Receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WATCH: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud finds Smith-Njigba for for 26-yard TD

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)

What Renner Says

“Smith-Njigba already has a stronger build than both of his Buckeye counterparts who were drafted in the top 11 this year. The 6-foot, 198-pound receiver also led the team in yards and receptions last year. He’ll have to prove he can do it outside, though, after taking 88.6% of his snaps from the slot in 2021.”

Offensive Tackle, Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State lineman Paris Johnson has article published - Buckeyes Wire

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What Renner Says

“Johnson is next in line at left tackle for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was miscast at right guard as a redshirt freshman in 2021, but he still earned a 79.1 overall grade. With his ability to play in space, he’s a tackle at the next level.”

Interior Offensive Line, Luke Wypler (Center)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What Renner Says

Wypler impressed during his first season as a starter last season with a 79.6 overall grade. The redshirt freshman yielded only eight pressures on 516 pass-blocking snaps for the Buckeyes. At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, he likely profiles as a center in the NFL.

Interior Offensive Line, Matthew Jones (Guard)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) warms up during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What Renner Says

“After redshirting as a freshman and then getting part-time action the next two seasons, Jones broke out as a redshirt junior last season. His 89.4 run-blocking mark was the fifth-best of any Power Five guard in the country last season.”

