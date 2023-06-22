PFF sees Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon as NFL’s best RB duo

Pro Football Focus bestowed the title of best running back duo entering the 2023 season on Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers.

From PFF: “This was an easy choice as both Jones and Dillon received top-five rushing grades at 90.7 and 88.1, respectively. On top of that, Jones was tenth in the NFL with 1121 rushing yards with 2 rushing scores and added another 395 receiving yards through the air and 5 scores. Dillon put up 770 yards on the ground with 7 touchdowns of his own.”

In terms of overall offense grade, the Packers and Atlanta Falcons (Tyler Allegier, Caleb Huntley) were the only two teams with two running backs ranked in the top 12 at PFF last season. As noted by PFF, Jones finished second in rushing grade, while Dillon was fifth.

The grades match the production.

Over the last two seasons, Jones and Dillon combined for 4,798 total yards and 31 total touchdowns. During both 2021 and 2022, the pair created over 2,000 yards and scored at least 14 total touchdowns.

The question becomes: Can Jones and Dillon keep the title for more than one year? Jones’ cap hit rises to over $17 million in 2024, creating a big decision come next offseason, and Dillon is entering a contract year after his efficiency slipped a bit in 2022. It’s possible the pair could split if the 2023 season doesn’t go to plan.

For now, Jones and Dillon should provide a valuable pair of playmakers for first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love. With Aaron Rodgers now in New York, the Packers will likely run their new-look offense through the two running backs in hopes of easing the pressure on a young quarterback and inexerienced group of receivers and tight ends.

