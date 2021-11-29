PFF’s All-SEC team lists seven LSU Tigers, omits Damone Clark

Pro Football Focus has released their All-SEC team with seven LSU Tigers making the list. Only one made the first team, but not the player expected. One of the biggest omissions on this list is the conference’s leading tackler and Butkus Award finalist Damone Clark.

Clark has tallied 137 total tackles this year, an average of 11.42 tackles per game. He ranks No. 2 in the nation, the next closest SEC player was Arkansas’ Bumper Pool with 120 tackles. Pool was listed on the third team. It isn’t just the tackles for Clark as he was all over the field for LSU. He accumulated 15 TFL’s, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. His two sacks against Texas A&M sealed the win.

The breakdown of LSU Tigers on the three teams and honorable mention list:

First Team

Defensive Lineman: Neil Farrell Jr

Farrell finished with 25 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and two sacks. He also had two passes defended on the year.

Next, a pair of second-teamers

Second Team

Flex D: Cordale Flott

Flott was asked to step up with the injuries to both Derek Stingley Jr and Eli Ricks. Flott ended up with 40 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and three passes defended.

Kicker: Cade York

The always-reliable Cade York converted all 39 extra-point attempts this season. He set a Tigers Stadium record for the longest field goal and converted 83.3% of his kicks. He led the team in scoring with 84 points.

Next, third team and honorable mention

Third Team

Wide Receiver: Kayshon Boutte

One of the most dangerous men with the ball in his hands, Kayshon Boutte was on fire this season. He led the nation and SEC in touchdown receptions despite not playing since early October. Boutte finished the regular season with nine touchdown receptions, fourth in the SEC. He was tied for 25th most in the nation and the only player to do it in six games or less.

Left Guard: Ed Ingram

Ingram was in and out of the lineup this season with injuries but made a difference when he was healthy. He greatly improved his draft stock this season.

Defensive Lineman: Jaquelin Roy

Roy was a big impact player this year for LSU. In 12 games he managed 30 tackles, six TFLs, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. The defense needed him with the injury to Glen Logan.

Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver: Jack Bech

Bech proved to be Max Johnson’s favorite target once Boutte went down with an injury. In his freshman season, Bech caught 43 passes for 489 yards and three scores. He averaged 11.4 yards per reception.