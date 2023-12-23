PFF: Seahawks have one of the NFL’s easiest remaining schedules

It truly cannot be overstated how important the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was for this team. Not just for morale, as Seattle had lost their previous four games, but for their realistic playoff hopes. Improving to 7-7 is an entirely different reality than trying to overcome 6-8.

Now, the outlook is much improved. After limping through, but ending on a high note, one of the most brutal scheduling stretches, the seas are seemingly parting for the Seahawks. For this final playoff stretch, it seems as if Seattle is going to enjoy one of the easier remaining slate of games. Ahead of them are the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Which of these teams will make the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/lwIMaxeFi8 — PFF (@PFF) December 21, 2023

Now, this of course must be said: nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. I mean, shoot, the Eagles were favored on Monday Night Football after all, right? The Titans are capable of dragging anyone down into the mud with them. The Steelers have, once again, an incredibly stout defense. The Cardinals, despite the Seahawks beating them earlier in the year, are always frisky. Not to mention they will face Kyler Murray this time instead of Joshua Dobbs.

Still, this is an incredible opportunity presented before Seattle. Yes, they will need help from Detroit or New York along the way to knock the Rams and Vikings down in the standings. But if the Seahawks are able to take care of business, and beat the teams they absolutely should beat, then I like their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

