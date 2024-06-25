PFF: Seahawks have just 1 OL ranked in top 32 at his position

The national media likes some specific Seahawks skill players, such as Devon Witherspoon, Byron Murphy II and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, as a whole they are very-much down on Seattle’s outlook for the 2024 season. Most of all the media is expecting this team to have one of, if not the worst offensive line in the league this year.

For example, Pro Football Focus has neither left tackle Charles Cross nor right tackle Abe Lucas are listed among their top 32 players at OT, nor is top backup George Fant. None of Seattle’s guards made the cut either, including Christian Haynes, Anthony Bradford and McClendon Curtis.

Center Olu Oluwatimi was the only lineman who made the cut of the top 32 at his position. He came in at No. 30 in PFF’s center rankings.

“Oluwatimi barely featured for the Seahawks in his rookie season, appearing in just four games and starting one of them. However, his pass-blocking ability stood out, as he allowed just one pressure on 70 pass-blocking snaps. That earned him a 75.5 pass-blocking grade and the chance to start for the Seahawks in 2024.”

PFF hasn’t come out with an offensive line units ranking in a while, but ESPN has the Seahawks’ OL ranked No. 32.

Defying all these negative analyses will require Oluwatimi to take a significant step forward in 2024, especially in the leadership department. However, the real work will have to be done by offensive line coach Scott Huff. Given how little the front office has invested in this unit, if Huff can get them performing anywhere near an average level he should be in the running to win assistant coach of the year.

