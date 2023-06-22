PFF says the Saints have built a top-5 linebacker corps

We’ve talked a lot about how the New Orleans Saints have built the strength of their defense in the secondary, but they’ve also invested a ton of resources to improve their defensive line. If you look at each position group on its own merits, though, it’s impossible to overlook the linebacker corps as one of the Saints’ best position groups — even if it’s heavier at the top that they would maybe prefer.

Demario Davis and Pete Werner are a terrific tandem, and their unit clocked in at No. 4 overall in this ranking from Pro Football Focus contributing writer David Wasserman, who wrote:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Demario Davis has graded above 75.0 in all five of his seasons in New Orleans, with his 82.7 overall grade good for fourth at the position in 2022. He’s also as durable as they come, as he has played the fourth-most snaps of any linebacker over the last five years. He was well up to standard in coverage last season and added a career-high nine sacks to his ledger, as well. He is the most indispensable player in New Orleans’ defense. The Saints may have ranked even higher had they been able to hold on to Kaden Elliss, but his departure to Atlanta likely leaves the starting role opposite Davis to third-year man Pete Werner. Back in 2021, Werner had a tremendous rookie season that included an elite 91.0 run-defense grade. His performance fell off a bit in 2022, and Elliss’ breakout cut into his playing time. The 2021 version of Werner would have the Saints challenging for the top spot on this list. The 2022 version is more of a serviceable contributor than a star. His play will be worth watching this coming season.

So which teams are ahead of New Orleans? Two NFC rivals are just in front of them in the San Francisco 49ers (returning to the top spot) and the rebuilt Chicago Bears unit (built around big-time free agent pickup Tremaine Edmunds), with the Baltimore Ravens in third-place after a stunning trade with Chicago brought them Roquan Smith to pair with Patrick Queen.

But how much value do linebackers have to defenses in the modern NFL? The Saints are one of many teams that run more nickel and dime personnel than base sets, taking a linebacker off the field so they can play more defensive backs. It’s a move that’s become necessary in the pass-first league. Werner has developed into a strong coverage linebacker but Davis has remained one of the NFL’s best blitzing linebackers with 3 or more sacks every year he’s played in New Orleans.

Hopefully some quality depth can emerge behind them. Davis turned 34 this offseason and Werner has missed seven games through his first two years with injuries. Whether it’s fourth-year pro Zack Baun or second-year draft pick D’Marco Jackson (or another backup like Nephi Sewell or undrafted rookies Anfernee Orji and Nick Anderson), the Saints need another player to develop into a long-term solution in order to maintain the linebacker corps as a strength of their team.

Advertisement

More 2023 season!

CBS Sports is high on Alvin Kamara-Jamaal Williams running backs tandem Saints assistant D.J. Williams to participate in 2023 Quarterback Coaching Summit ESPN predicts one last offseason move for the Saints

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire